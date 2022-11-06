Mooney secured seven of eight targets for 43 yards and a touchdown in the Bears' 35-32 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday. He also rushed once for two yards.

Mooney led the Bears in receptions, receiving yards and targets while also recording his first touchdown of the season on a nifty 16-yard catch with 1:53 remaining in the first half. The third-year speedster's production continues to unsurprisingly run parallel to Justin Fields' improved efficiency and accuracy, as he now has at least five receptions in three of his last four games. Mooney will aim for another trip to the end zone in a favorable Week 10 home divisional battle against the Lions.