Mooney caught all four of his targets for 57 yards in Sunday's 31-30 loss to the Lions.

The four targets represented Mooney's lowest volume since Week 2, but the third-year wideout did what he could with them. Cole Kmet has emerged as Justin Fields' favorite option in recent weeks, leading the Bears with seven targets Sunday and catching five TDs over the last three games, but no other Chicago player saw more than two targets. Mooney remains the top WR in a low-volume passing attack heading into a Week 11 clash with the Falcons.