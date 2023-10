Mooney caught four passes for 32 yards in the Bears' 30-12 win over the Raiders on Sunday.

Mooney was second among Chicago's wide receivers with four targets in a game the team controlled throughout. On the season, he has yet to surpass 53 yards in a game while finding the end zone once. Unless Mooney begins to see an uptick in targets, he'll likely continue to be a low-upside fantasy option.