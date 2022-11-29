Chicago placed Mooney (ankle) on injured reserve Tuesday, Larry Mayer of the Bears' official site reports.
Mooney's move to IR comes as little surprise after Bears head coach Matt Eberflus revealed Monday that the receiver would require season-ending surgery to address the right ankle injury he sustained in Sunday's loss to the Jets. The third-year player finishes the season with 40 receptions for 493 yards and two touchdowns across 61 targets in 10 games. The Bears are left with Chase Claypool, Equanimeous St. Brown, Dante Pettis, Byron Pringle, Velus Jones and N'Keal Harry as their healthy options at receiver with their No. 1 target out for the season.