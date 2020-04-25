Bears' Darnell Mooney: Going to Chicago

The Bears selected Mooney in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 173rd overall.

The Bears traded up to get Mooney, whose 4.38 40-yard dash likely shot him up the draft board. A nimble and quick athlete, the Tulane product certainly looks like an ideal weapon out of the slot, but his slender frame is a bit concerning. Anthony Miller already projects as the team's top slot option, but Mooney could push his way into that conversation with a solid preseason.