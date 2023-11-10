Mooney brought in two of four targets for 14 yards in the Bears' 16-13 win over the Panthers on Thursday night.

Mooney was coming off a season-best 5-82 line on six targets in Week 9 against the Saints, but his production took a notable dive in the low-scoring win. The speedster was a clear complementary option behind top targets DJ Moore and Cole Kmet, and even rookie back Roschon Johnson saw more targets than Mooney (six). The fourth-year pro could potentially see a boost in his outlook if Justin Fields (thumb) is able to return for a Week 11 road battle against the Lions on Nov. 19.