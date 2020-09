Mooney caught all three of his targets for 38 yards in Chicago's 27-23 victory over the Lions on Sunday.

With Chicago trailing by multiple scores throughout the second half, Mooney saw regular work in three-receiver sets, and he ended the day as the team's third leading receiver. Based on this solid performance, he's a player that fantasy managers may consider adding to their benches with the hopes of streaming him in games that the Bears are likely to throw the ball often.