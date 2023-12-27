Coach Matt Eberflus said Wednesday that Mooney is in the concussion protocol, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.
Mooney self-reported concussion symptoms Monday, and has been in the NFL's protocol since. It sounds like Mooney won't practice Wednesday as a result, and he could potentially be in danger of missing Sunday's matchup against the Falcons. With Cole Kmet (knee) also not practicing Wednesday, Chicago's receiving corps is suddenly looking dangerously thin behind DJ Moore.
