Mooney may play the entire first half along with the Bears' starters in Saturday's preseason finale against the Browns, Alyssa Barbieri of USA Today reports.

Mooney was on the field for one drive last week, but coach Matt Eberflus expects to play his starters for the entire first half against Cleveland. Mooney appears to be the unquestioned top option in the Chicago passing attack for Justin Fields going into this season.