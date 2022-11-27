Mooney left Sunday's game at the Jets with an apparent leg injury, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.

On the first play of the Bears' second drive of the third quarter, Mooney stayed on the turf for a spell as he was tended to by team trainers. He then wasn't able to put any weight on his left leg as he was assisted to the locker room. The nature of the issue is unknown, but Chicago may have to go with Equanimeous St. Brown, Chase Claypool, Dante Pettis, Byron Pringle and Velus Jones at wide receiver for the rest of Week 12.