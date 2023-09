The knee injury Mooney suffered in Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Buccaneers isn't considered serious, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

Mooney left the game early in the second half, but he isn't expected to miss much, if any, additional time. He had 53 yards and a touchdown in Chicago's season opener but finished without a target in Week 2. Mooney's next chance to take the field will be in Week 3 against Kansas City.