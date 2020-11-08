Mooney caught five passes for 43 yards in the Chicago's 24-17 loss to the Titans on Sunday.

With Chicago falling behind by double digits in the first half, the team mostly abandoned the run, leading to 11 targets for Mooney, though with the Bears missing multiple starting offensive linemen, Nick Foles had little time to target Mooney deep downfield, keeping the receiver's yardage total in check. He's posted at least 40 yards in three straight games, and he's a player who can be considered as a solid flex option in most fantasy leagues.