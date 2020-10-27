Mooney caught three passes for 40 yards in Chicago's 24-10 loss to the Rams on Monday.

With the Bears trailing for most of the game, Mooney saw three deep passes, but he was unable to haul any of them in. He actually was open for a potential 95-yard touchdown, but Nick Foles was under heavy pressure and he was unable to get the ball out on time. Even though the production hasn't been impressive during his rookie season, Mooney is averaging 6.5 targets over his last four games, and if he can get on the same page with his quarterback, he could see an increase in fantasy value as the season progresses.