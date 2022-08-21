Mooney and the Bears starters are expected to be sidelined Saturday against the Browns, Alyssa Barbieri of USA Today reports.
After playing the starters briefly in each of the first two preseason games, the first-string unit is expected to sit out in order to avoid unnecessary injury. Assuming that's the case, we'll see Mooney next in Week 1 against the 49ers.
