Mooney may be on the field for six-to-10 plays in Thursday's game against the Seahawks Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.

After playing in two series last week, Mooney is likely to see a similar amount of work this week. However, Fishbain also reported that some players may see 20 snaps, so that's possible for Mooney as well. Coach Matt Eberflus cites the short week as to why starters aren't playing more.