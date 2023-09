Mooney (knee) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday.

Mooney departed this past Sunday's loss at Tampa Bay due to a knee injury, but Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reported after the game that the issue isn't considered to be severe. By kicking off Week 3 prep with a capped session, Mooney may be trending in the right direction ahead of Sunday's visit to the Chiefs. In the end, though, his status will need to be monitored to get a sense of his potential to play in that contest.