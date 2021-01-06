Mooney (ankle) is listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's injury report, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.
The Wednesday report is an estimate, as the Bears held a walkthrough instead of a regular practice. Mooney had career highs for catches, yards and targets in the Week 17 loss to Green Bay, putting up 11/93/0 before an ankle injury knocked him out of the game in the fourth quarter. Javon Wims picked up most of Mooney's vacated snaps, but Anthony Miller could also get more work if the rookie isn't available for the playoff game in New Orleans on Sunday.
