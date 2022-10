Mooney caught two of five targets for 52 yards in Sunday's 29-22 loss to the Vikings.

Mooney's performance was highlighted by an outstanding one-handed catch for 39 yards during the second quarter. That play marked Chicago's longest through the air, helping quarterback Justin Fields finish with a season-high 208 passing yards. With back-to-back games with at least 50 receiving yards, Mooney has built a bit of momentum ahead of Week 6's matchup versus the Commanders on Thursday night.