Mooney caught two passes for 14 yards in the Bears' 20-17 loss to the Browns on Sunday.

Mooney tied DJ Moore for the team lead with eight targets. However, on the last play of the game, a Hail Mary pass was deflected into Mooney's arms, but he was unable to secure the ball, costing the Bears a victory. Although Mooney has 15 targets over his last two games, he has only caught four of those passes. The increased opportunity gives him potential to surprise with a productive game, but the veteran has surpassed 53 yards only once all season while not finding the end zone since Week 1. His lack of reliability makes him difficult to trust in fantasy lineups.