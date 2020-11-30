Mooney caught three passes for 34 yards in the Bears' 41-25 loss of the Packers on Sunday.

Mooney was second on the team with nine targets, but whenever Mitchell Trubisky tried to connect with him downfield, the duo couldn't seem to get on the same page. On the season, he's posted between 34 and 69 yards in all but three games, and he'll likely continue to be a low-upside fantasy option.