Mooney (concussion) didn't practice Wednesday.

Earlier Wednesday, head coach Matt Eberflus revealed that Mooney self-reported concussion symptoms Monday, and the wide receiver has since been placed in the five-step protocol for head injuries, per Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic. If Mooney doesn't resume practicing as at least a limited participant by Friday, he would likely be in danger of missing his first game of the season Sunday versus Atlanta. In such a scenario, Equanimeous St. Brown (pectoral), Tyler Scott and Velus Jones could get more run behind the Bears' top wide receiver, DJ Moore.