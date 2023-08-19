Mooney isn't expected to play in Saturday's preseason game at Indianapolis, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Along with Mooney, DJ Moore, Chase Claypool (hamstring), Tyler Scott and Velus Jones (undisclosed) won't be available in the Bears' second exhibition. Mooney was cleared to practice at the start of training camp after spending the entire offseason in recovery mode from the ankle injury that ended his 2022 campaign after Week 12. With the offseason addition of Moore, Mooney now is the No. 2 receiving option, at best, for quarterback Justin Fields in the Bears offense.