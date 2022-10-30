Mooney recorded five receptions on five targets for 70 yards in Sunday's 49-29 loss to the Cowboys.

Mooney got off to a slow start in the first half by tallying only one reception for three yards, with the Bears instead heavily reliant on their rushing attack. However, he was able to make some big plays in the second half -- highlighted by gains of 36 and 17 yards -- to lead the team in both receptions and receiving yards. His volume remains inconsistent, but Mooney has at least one catch of more than 20 yards in five straight games. In that same span, he's managed a minimum of 52 receiving yards.