Mooney caught one of two targets for six yards in Thursday's 27-11 preseason win over Seattle.
Both of Mooney's targets came from starting quarterback Justin Fields, as they both played the first drive and got the remainder of the night off. Chicago's No. 1 wide receiver will likely be used sparingly once again in the Bears' Aug. 27 preseason finale in Cleveland.
