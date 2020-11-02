Mooney caught five passes for 69 yards and a touchdown in Chicago's 26-23 overtime loss to the Saints on Sunday.

Mooney has been targeted on numerous deep passes throughout the season, and Nick Foles used a play-action fake to slow the pass rush while connecting on a 50-yard pass to the receiver Sunday. Mooney later cemented his fantasy day by catching a touchdown pass in the red zone to account for his second score of the season. Mooney's now been targeted at least five times in six straight games, and he's quickly becoming a solid fantasy depth option.