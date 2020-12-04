Mooney is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions with a knee injury.

A late addition to the Bears' injury report, Mooney didn't practice in any capacity Friday, but head coach Matt Nagy said after that the rookie was withheld from the session as a precaution, according to Larry Mayer of the Bears' official site. Nagy said he expects Mooney to play this weekend, but the coach didn't speak about the potential availability of fellow starting wideout Allen Robinson (knee), who is also being listed as questionable after practicing in a limited fashion Friday. After drawing nine targets in the Bears' Week 12 loss to the Bears, Mooney could again be busy against a suspect Detroit secondary Week 13, particularly if Robinson is sidelined or limited during the contest.