Mooney caught two passes for three yards in the Bears' 19-13 loss to the Vikings on Monday.

Whenever the Bears were in obvious-passing situations, which was often, the Vikings blitzed relentlessly, which basically eliminated any potential for a downfield passing attack, and as a result, Mooney was a non-factor while seeing a pair of screen passes. He's now been held to fewer than 36 yards for the third time this season, though his typical target volume makes him a potential flex option in weekly lineups.