Mooney was spotted running during spring workouts and appears to be recovering well from 2022's season-ending ankle injury, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Chicago's top receiver suffered an ankle injury in Week 12 of last season that kept him out for the remainder of the year, but his recovery seems to be going well. Before the injury, the now fourth-year wide receiver was leading the team with 493 yards, 61 targets and 40 receptions in what was a down year compared to his previous season where he had 1,055 yards, 140 targets and 81 receptions. In the ensuing months, Chicago acquired wide receivers Chase Claypool and DJ Moore and addressed their poor offensive line play, drafting tackle Darnell Wright 10th overall and signing guard Nate Davis in an effort to maximize starting quarterback Justin Fields. While Mooney won't be the target hog he used to be due to Chicago's new and improved weapons, he could be more potent on a per-play basis.