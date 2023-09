Mooney (knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

For the second day in a row, Mooney had his reps managed in practice while he tends to the knee issue. The Bears haven't expressed any major concern with Mooney's health, so if he's able to bump up to full participation in Friday's session, he'll likely approach Sunday's game in Kansas City without an injury designation. Through the Bears' first two games, Mooney has hauled in four of seven targets for 53 yards and a touchdown.