Mooney (illness) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

Mooney sat out Wednesday's session while was under the weather, but his ability to take every rep a day later puts him on track to suit up this Sunday against the Cardinals. Though he appears to be locked into a near-every-down role as the Bears' No. 2 wideout behind DJ Moore, Mooney hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 1 and has cleared 50 receiving yards just once in his last 10 outings.