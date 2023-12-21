Mooney (illness) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
Mooney sat out Wednesday's session while was under the weather, but his ability to take every rep a day later puts him on track to suit up this Sunday against the Cardinals. Though he appears to be locked into a near-every-down role as the Bears' No. 2 wideout behind DJ Moore, Mooney hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 1 and has cleared 50 receiving yards just once in his last 10 outings.
