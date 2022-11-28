Coach Matt Eberflus said Monday that Mooney (ankle) is likely headed to injured reserve and will need ankle surgery, which will end his season, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

As expected, Mooney's season is over after suffering an ankle injury on a run play during Sunday's loss to the Jets. He'll end the campaign with 40 receptions on 61 targets for 493 yards and two touchdowns. It'll wind up being a disappointing third season for the wideout, who totaled a career-high 1,055 receiving yards last year.