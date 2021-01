Mooney (ankle) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Saints, Adam Hoge of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Mooney never managed to practice all week, but it's still a tough blow to a Bears offense that targeted the rookie fifth-round pick 13 times in last week's loss to the Packers. Anthony Miller and Javon Wims will be expected to shoulder some of the additional snaps in Mooney's absence.