Mooney caught all three of his targets for 36 yards and a touchdown in Chicago's 17-13 victory over the Giants on Sunday.

With Ted Ginn a healthy scratch, Mooney again saw significant work as an outside receiver, and it's beginning to look as if the rookie will have a prominent role in the offense. He was fortunate on his touchdown reception, as Mitchell Trubisky threw the ball across the field, and Mooney was able to secure the football just before the defender could make a play. He's been targeted three times while posting over 35 yards in each contest to start the season, and he's frequently seeing single coverage playing across the field from Allen Robinson, which will give him a chance to post regular production. At this point, he's a player that fantasy managers should consider adding to rosters as a depth piece in the hopes he can boost his target volume in the upcoming weeks.