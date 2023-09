Mooney caught four of seven targets for 53 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 38-20 loss to the Packers.

Mooney tied with two others for Chicago's team lead in targets, but his total was significantly higher than top wideout DJ Moore's two. In fact, Mooney led the Bears in receiving yards, with a 20-yard touchdown to end the third quarter to boot. After a disappointing, injury-shortened 2022 campaign, Mooney was one of few bright spots for the Bears while returning to action Sunday.