Mooney caught two passes for 22 yards and a touchdown while adding a five-yard run in Chicago's 36-7 victory over the Texans on Sunday.

With Allen Robinson and the tight ends soaking up the majority of targets, Mooney made the most of his three touches, as he found the end zone for the first time in five games. He's only surpassed 43 yards twice this season, making him a low-upside option during the fantasy playoffs.