Mooney brought in five of six targets for 82 yards in the Bears' 24-17 loss to the Saints on Sunday.

Mooney got off to a fast start with a 13-yard reception on the Bears' first play from scrimmage and his game-high 38-yard grab on the last play of the opening period. The fourth-year speedster went on to set the pace in receiving yards for Chicago on the afternoon with a figure that also qualified as a season high. Mooney has a 12-203 line over his last four games after a four-game stretch where he was blanked on three occasions, and he could have Justin Fields (thumb) back as his quarterback in a Week 10 home matchup against the Panthers on Thursday night.