Mooney caught four of five targets for 94 yards in Sunday's 20-12 loss to the Giants.

Mooney came into this one averaging just nine receiving yards per game in 2022 but posted a performance reminiscent of last season's 1,055-yard campaign. He accounted for most of Justin Fields' 174 passing yards, with the majority of Mooney's production coming on a 56-yard catch in the first quarter. Mooney should remain the top fantasy option in Chicago's low-volume passing game against the Vikings in Week 5.