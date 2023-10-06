Mooney failed to bring in any of his four targets in the Bears' 40-20 win over the Commanders on Thursday night.

Just four days after posting a serviceable 4-51 line against the Broncos, Mooney was surprisingly blanked on the stat sheet for the third time this season. The speedster's increasingly frequent disappearing acts are perplexing, especially considering he's working with a quarterback in Justin Fields that he already has plenty of familiarity with. Fellow wideout DJ Moore's increasingly critical role in the air attack is naturally part of the reason for Mooney's downturn early this season, but the third-year pro could have a good chance to bounce back against a vulnerable Vikings secondary in a Week 6 home matchup on Sunday, Oct. 15.