Mooney caught one pass for eight yards in the Bears' 19-10 win over the 49ers on Sunday.
Mooney didn't catch his only pass until the fourth quarter, though he was targeted three times. Both teams threw for just 285 yards, as the game was played on a soaked field along with intermittent heavy rain. He should go back to being heavily targeted when the Bears travel to Green Bay next week.
More News
-
Bears' Darnell Mooney: One catch in preseason finale•
-
Bears' Darnell Mooney: In line to play Saturday•
-
Bears' Darnell Mooney: Likely to sit Saturday•
-
Bears' Darnell Mooney: Plays one drive Thursday•
-
Bears' Darnell Mooney: Limited action expected Thursday•
-
Bears' Darnell Mooney: Catches one pass•