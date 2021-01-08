Mooney (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's wild-card game in New Orleans.
In the midst of a career performance Week 17 against the Packers -- 11 catches for 93 yards on 13 targets -- Mooney required assistance to get off the field in the fourth quarter. He hasn't logged any activity since injuring his ankle, but at least the Bears haven't ruled out the possibility of the rookie fifth-rounder suiting up this weekend. At the latest, the team will make a call on Mooney's availability about 90 minutes before Sunday's 4:40 p.m. ET kickoff.