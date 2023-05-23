Mooney (ankle) isn't participating in Bears OTAs this week, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.
Mooney went down in Week 12 of last season and needed surgery on the ankle. Coach Matt Eberflus said Mooney is "progressing," but it sounds like we shouldn't expect to see him on the field before the start of training camp. With D.J. Moore now in town, Mooney's targets are going to take a hit, but he should see less attention from opposing defenses. Look for Mooney to serve as Chicago's top downfield weapon with Moore and Cole Kmet hogging intermediate looks.