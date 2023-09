Mooney exited Sunday's game at Tampa Bay due to a knee injury, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.

Mooney made his way to the sideline after the first play of the Bears' second possession of the second half. If he's unable to return, he'll emerge from Week 2 without a target. Chicago's other active wide receivers Sunday are DJ Moore, Chase Claypool, Tyler Scott, Trent Taylor and Velus Jones.