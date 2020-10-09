Mooney caught two passes for 15 yards in the Bears' 20-19 win over the Buccaneers on Thursday.

In the first half, Mooney ran a great route and was wide open for a potential touchdown, but Nick Foles threw an uncatchable pass, keeping the rookie from a big performance. In addition, Mooney saw a couple other deep targets, but neither of the passes were particularly close to being completed. Regardless, he's been playing the second-most snaps of the Chicago receivers, and he's been targeted at least five times in each of the last three games, and he could see his fantasy value grow as the season goes forward.