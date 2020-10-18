Mooney caught three passes for 36 yards in the Bears' 23-16 victory over the Panthers on Sunday.
Mooney continues to be the second -most utilized receiver on the Bears after Allen Robinson, but he's only surpassed 36 yards in one game. Until he begins to show a bit more consistency, he'll continue to be a depth option for fantasy managers.
