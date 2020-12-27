Mooney caught four passes for 39 yards and added a two-yard rush in Chicago's 41-17 victory over the Jaguars on Sunday.

Although Mooney was second on the team with seven targets, he was unable to turn any of his chances into a big play, and on the one play that he was targeted deep for potential big play, Mitch Trubisky overthrew the pass. Although he scored in each of the last two games coming into this contest, he's failed to reach 50 yards in any of his last seven games, making him a low-upside fantasy option in Week 17 against the Packers.