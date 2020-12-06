Mooney caught four passes for 43 yards in Chicago's 34-30 loss to the Lions on Sunday.

With the Bears leading for the majority this contest, they had no need to aggressively attack the Detroit defense with Mooney's downfield ability, keeping him from taking advantage of a secondary that was missing two of their top three cornerbacks. On the season, he's only surpassed 43 yards on two occasions while failing to reach 70 yards in any contest, making it unlikely that he'll provide fantasy managers with much upside in the fantasy playoffs.