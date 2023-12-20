Mooney missed Wednesday's practice due to an illness.
The timing early in the week should allow Mooney to recover before Sunday's game against the Cardinals. A return to practice Thursday or Friday would confirm that he's on track to play.
More News
-
Bears' Darnell Mooney: Misses potential game-winning catch•
-
Bears' Darnell Mooney: Targeted seven times in win•
-
Bears' Darnell Mooney: Another modest performance•
-
Bears' Darnell Mooney: Targeted once in defeat•
-
Bears' Darnell Mooney: Held to two catches Thursday•
-
Bears' Darnell Mooney: Season-best effort in loss•