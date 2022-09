Mooney caught two of six targets for 23 yards in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Texans.

Mooney led the Bears in targets but once again failed to make much of an impact as Justin Fields completed only eight passes. Fields is averaging fewer than 100 passing yards per game, so it will be tough to trust any Bears receivers in Week 4 against the Giants, though Mooney remains the nominal top option among that group.