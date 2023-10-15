Mooney secured two of three targets for 48 yards in the Bears' 19-13 loss to the Vikings on Sunday.

A game after being shut out on four targets against the Commanders, Mooney bounced back to an extent with the help of a game-long 39-yard grab. The speedy fourth-year pro could be a trade candidate with the Oct. 31 deadline fast approaching, but for the time being, he'll look to build on Sunday's numbers while working with either Justin Fields (hand) or Tyson Bagent in a Week 7 home matchup against the Raiders.