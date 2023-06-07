Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said Wednesday that, barring a setback, Mooney (ankle) will be ready for training camp, Adam Hoge of AllCHGO.com reports.

Mooney hasn't been available for any of the Bears' offseason workouts while rehabbing from a season-ending ankle surgery last November. Eberflus has maintained a positive outlook on the wideout's recovery, and it appears Mooney is still on track to be 100 percent by Week 1. The 2020 fifth-round pick's target share is expected to take a hit in 2023 after the addition of DJ Moore, but Mooney should still operate as Chicago's top deep threat, while Moore, Chase Claypool and Cole Kmet handle the short and intermediate looks.